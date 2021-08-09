Celebrity News
Rihanna Had The Perfect Repsonse To Becoming The World’s Newest Billionaire

"God is good."

Rihanna Had This To Say About Becoming A Billionaire

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Rihanna has been taking her sweet time when it comes to making new music, and we totally understand why now.  She has been caking off her other business ventures.

The Barbadian musician, makeup dealer, and lingerie slinger joined an elite circle of individuals worldwide. The financial bible Forbes reported earlier this week that Rihanna is now a billionaire, making her the richest female musician and second richest female entertainer only behind Oprah Winfrey.

Since the announcement, Rihanna has been very mum about the accomplishment but finally broke her silence when pressed by photographers about what it means to be a  “self-made billionaire.” Before going on her merry way, the singer told the paparazzi, “God is good.”

You can’t argue with that.

Rihanna doesn’t really have to say anything about becoming a billionaire because plenty of people are doing all the talking for her. Nicki Minaj did all the boasting for Rihanna in her Instagram Stories writing,  “A BILLI-ON here, a BILLI-ON there,” and adding “Little Bajan bih w/green [eyes] – dat bag iz a different size #IfThisDontInspireYou.”

The news of Rihanna reaching billionaire status arrived via Forbes on Wednesday (Aug.4). According to the publication, Rihanna’s net worth is estimated to be  $1.7 billion. The bulk of her fortune comes from the Fenty Beauty brand she launched in 2017, of which she currently holds 50% percent ownership. According to the finance-focused website, Fenty Beauty is worth $2.8 billion, accounting for $1.4 billion of the “Umbrella” crafter’s fortune.

RiRi’s insanely popular lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, plus her earnings from her music and movie earnings round out her fortune.

So it’s quite understandable why Rihanna isn’t as pressed to deliver a new album.

Photo: Raymond Hall / Getty

Rihanna Had The Perfect Repsonse To Becoming The World’s Newest Billionaire  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

rihanna

Close