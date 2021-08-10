Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 10, 2021: Democrats Budget Plan — Eviction Legal Battle — NFL Star Bridges Gap

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Democrats Release $3.5 Trillion Budget

What You Need To Know:

As the U.S. Senate prepares to pass the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as early as Tuesday, Democrats have released their plans for a $3.5 trillion budget.

2. Renters Urged to Seek Help Amid Legal Battle Over New Moratorium

What You Need To Know:

During a brief Monday, a federal judge who declared the earlier nationwide moratorium on evictions illegal said she is deeply skeptical of the Biden administration’s new order.

3. Coronavirus Update: Pediatricians, Teachers Push for Action as Cases Surge Among Children

What We Need To Know: 

Soaring Covid-19 cases in children is causing concern among U.S. health and school officials and parents as the fall school year approaches. In a letter to the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, pediatricians are urging the agency to move quickly on a Covid-19 vaccine for children under age 12.

4. NY Giants Safety Logan Ryan and Dad Start Program to Support Cops

What You Need To Know:

News of confrontations, often fatal, between police and citizens make headlines everyday. NFL standout Logan Ryan and his father have created a program to bridge the gap between cops and communities.

5. Target Hits the Bullseye with Debt-Free Degree Programs for Team Members

What You Need To Know:

In these challenging days faced by companies in hiring workers and students saddled with mountainous education loans, Target is offering the solution of “debt-free” degrees.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 10, 2021: Democrats Budget Plan — Eviction Legal Battle — NFL Star Bridges Gap  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Mississippi Tops Lynchings Recorded By Any State, 8…

A private investigation by lawyer and civil rights activist Jill Collen Jefferson revealed that at least eight Black people have…
08.10.21

Indiana Woman Accused Of Dismembering Husband And Made…

34-year-old Thessalonica Allen not only shot her husband and chopped up his corpse, according to police, but she also had…
08.09.21

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S.…

The U.S. Senate unanimously came to an agreement on passing legislation to grant Willie O’Ree, NHL's first Black player, with…
08.09.21

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be…

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said…
08.06.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21
Close