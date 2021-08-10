Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Surprises HBCU Student Daza With A New Smile! [WATCH]

Today is Rickey Smiley’s birthday and he’s made today all about giving back. Daza is someone who Rickey’s met in Florida and raved about her positive attitude. She’s an HBCU student, attending Florida International University that Rickey connected with.  As a child, Daza cracked her tooth and Rickey is teaming up with Dr. Todd Smith in Miami to correct her smile.  Hear the girl’s dreams come true.

