Beyoncé Reveals Struggles With Insomnia And Dieting

"I know that to give the best of me, I have to take care of myself and listen to my body," the singer said in a recent interview.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It ain’t easy being at the top: An oft-repeated phrase that Beyoncé knows all too well. Even a person who seems to have it all may have trouble sleeping at night, particularly with the added expectation of being picture perfect every time you step out the door.

During a recent cover story exclusive with Harper’s Bazaar, Bey tapped into real-life challenges she’s faced as a celebrity, wife and mother.

“I think like many women, I have felt the pressure of being the backbone of my family and my company and didn’t realize how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being,” Bey said. “I have not always made myself a priority.”

“I’ve personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage.”

 

The singer added that, over the years, she’s learned a few life hacks that prepare her for the road. “I know that to give the best of me, I have to take care of myself and listen to my body.”

This sort of self-awareness comes with time, and the singer acknowledged there was a point where obsessing over her size put her in a strange mental space.

“In the past, I spent too much time on diets … [a] misconception that self-care meant exercising and being overly conscious of my body.”

Of course, we hope Queen Bey continues to put self-care first, but clearly she will never abandon her hustler’s spirit.

In fact, the mogul musician recently tapped fellow Houston artist Tobe Nwigwe, his wife Fat and producer Nell, Monaleo, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Snoh Aalegra and actor Glynn Thurman for an extravagant campaign geared around the latest Ivy Park collection. Similar to previous campaigns, the IVY PARK RODEO will feature bucket hats and tracksuits but emphasize denim, such as wide-legged pants, a canvas waist bag, and more.

“The Houston Rodeo is a gumbo of family, connection, delicious food and eclectic genres of music,” she told the Houston Chronicle. “I grew up seeing artists like Selena and Frankie Beverly and Maze and today it is just as eclectic with artists like Kacey Musgraves to Mary J. Blige. I remember the trail ride, with people riding from all over to the Houston Rodeo.”

was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Close