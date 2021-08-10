Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Nick Cannon Say’s 7 Babies Different Baby Mama’s Is Not His Fault

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Maxim Super Bowl Party

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

How about this for wildn out?  Nick Cannon did a remix to the 1998, No Limit Soldier, Silkk Shocker’s smash hit “It Ain’t My Fault” recently in an interview when the subject of why he has seven kids by different girlfriends/mothers.

Ohhhhhhhhhhhh It ain’t my fault (Did I do that) It ain’t my fault  ♫

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to Nick Cannon his multiple fertilizations isn’t his fault but an act of rebelling against ‘The Man’ ie “Eurocentric” :

“That’s a Eurocentric concept … the idea that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life,” “The idea that a man should have one woman,” “We shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person.” “Those women, and all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man into my world and I will birth this child, “It ain’t my decision. I’m just following suit.”

Nick Cannon also believes that  monogamy is rooted in the European history of marriage.

“If we’re really talking about how we co-exist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange can we create together,”

So in a long nut shell him having 7 babies with no wives is not his fault.

Nick Cannon had his twins Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen Cannon with Miss Guam 2014 pageant winner Brittany Bel, twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa and son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott.

What are your thoughts on Nick Cannon’s ideology of having baby mama’s opposed to marriage with a family?

Take a look at the full interview in the video below.

N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts
12 photos

Nick Cannon Say’s 7 Babies Different Baby Mama’s Is Not His Fault  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

nick cannon

Videos
Latest

Mississippi Tops Lynchings Recorded By Any State, 8…

A private investigation by lawyer and civil rights activist Jill Collen Jefferson revealed that at least eight Black people have…
08.10.21

Indiana Woman Accused Of Dismembering Husband And Made…

34-year-old Thessalonica Allen not only shot her husband and chopped up his corpse, according to police, but she also had…
08.09.21

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S.…

The U.S. Senate unanimously came to an agreement on passing legislation to grant Willie O’Ree, NHL's first Black player, with…
08.09.21

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be…

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said…
08.06.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21
Close