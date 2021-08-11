Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance In New Ivy Park Kids Ad

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Beyonce is tapping into a new market with her upcoming Ivy Park drop. After breaking the Internet with her Harper’s Bazaar covers, Tuesday, and teasing her latest venture with adidas — Ivy Park Kids — the Ivy Park social media page dropped an ad for Ivy Park Kids featuring Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi. Just take our coin, sis.

Blue gives her best Houston rodeo impression in one scene while relaxing on an antique horse and serves cowgirl chic in another beside her mother — a proud Houston native. “The rodeo isn’t just for the grown ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids” the caption read on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Beyonce touched on the drop, calling it a “natural progression. “I’m excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids’ clothing with this drop,” Beyonce said in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

Beyonce recently dropped their Ivy Park Flex collection, which included swimwear just in time to turn up for the end of the summer! Even hubby Jay Z rocked a two-piece Ivy Park set in the Hamptons.In other Beyonce news, the megastar revealed she is working on new music. “I’ve been in the studio,” she said. Beyhivers, you know what that means – have your Beyonce emergency fund ready!

Ivy Park Kids drops on Aug. 19 and in select stores Aug. 20.

RELATED STORIES:

Beyonce Brings Major Virgo Energy To Harper’s Bazaar September ‘Icons’ Issue

Beyoncé Shows Off Her YeeHaw In The Latest Ivy Park Rodeo Collection

Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance In New Ivy Park Kids Ad  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Mississippi Tops Lynchings Recorded By Any State, 8…

A private investigation by lawyer and civil rights activist Jill Collen Jefferson revealed that at least eight Black people have…
08.10.21

Indiana Woman Accused Of Dismembering Husband And Made…

34-year-old Thessalonica Allen not only shot her husband and chopped up his corpse, according to police, but she also had…
08.09.21

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S.…

The U.S. Senate unanimously came to an agreement on passing legislation to grant Willie O’Ree, NHL's first Black player, with…
08.09.21

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be…

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said…
08.06.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21
Close