WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 13, 2021: Push to Lower Drug Prices — White Population Drops — Biden Tackles Injustice

1. Biden Presses Congress to Let Medicare Negotiate Drug Prices

What You Need To Know:

Statistics indicate that on average, Americans pay two to three times as much as people in other countries for prescription drugs and one in four  Americans struggle to afford their medications.

2. 2020 Census Sparks Redistricting, Reveals Historic Drop in White Population

What You Need To Know:

Political strategists nationwide anxiously awaited the release of 2020 Census data, marking the beginning of new state political maps in the weeks and months to come.

3. Coronavirus Update: Thousands of Students Quarantining as Most of U.S. Feels Covid Surge

What We Need To Know: 

According to data from the CDC, more than 90% of U.S. counties have alarmingly high levels of Covid-19 transmission.

4. Biden’s New Infrastructure Bill Tests His Commitment to Combating Environmental Racism

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

What You Need To Know:

The devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina, the Flint Michigan water crisis, and the Dakota Access Pipeline are contemporary examples of how environmental injustice disproportionately impacts communities of color.

5. Entrepreneur Turns Love of Candles into Thriving Business

What You Need To Know:

Nothing helps to wind down a busy week like rest, relaxation, and a good scented candle. Business owner, DiShaundra Shehy, is delivering hand-poured relaxation to clients nationwide. 

 

Close