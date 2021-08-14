Local
Towson University Announces Indoor Mask Mandate For All Individuals

The mandate applies to all, "regardless of vaccination status," says the school's website.

In a matter of days, tens of thousands of students and their families will be pouring into Towson University. Believe it or not, we are already among yet another school year. University officials announced Friday (Aug. 13th) that masks will be required indoors for all, regardless of vaccination status.

“Following recent CDC guidance and Baltimore County’s announcement requiring masks in all county offices and facilities, Towson University will require masks in indoor locations for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, in all university buildings effective Monday, August 16,” shares university President, Dr. Kim Schatzel in a memo.

She continues:

“Masks are required to be worn in every building, except when alone in private spaces like offices and in residence halls with only roommates, or while briefly eating or drinking. Masks must be worn in common areas, while walking between locations indoors and when seated in open work stations, such as cubicles. Masks will continue to be required while on TU-provided community transportation, in healthcare settings—including the University Health Center and West Village Testing Center—and in settings where pre-school and K-12 student groups are present. These requirements apply to all TU facilities, including those not on the core contiguous campus area, as well as to visitors of those spaces. ”

Delta variant’s surge in Maryland.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been picking up pace over the summer. With 40% of the Maryland population still unvaccinated, the concerns are justified as the rate of infections has increased significantly in the state. 1,016 cases were reported today along with 67 hospitalizations and 9 deaths, according to the Maryland Department of Health. Rising cases means rising restrictions.

The move by Towson to require masks should come as a surprise to no one. Expect many more to follow suit, if they haven’t already. It’s great to see the school being diligent in handling the situation. That dedication will persist, says President Schatzel. “We will continue to monitor data and work in conjunction with our local, state and federal partners as we have throughout the pandemic,” she shared.

“Thank you for doing your part to show how Tigers Care, and for putting our students first as we prepare for a healthy, safe and engaging fall semester at TU!”

Wishing a safe school-year for all.

 

 

