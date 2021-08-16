Gary’s Tea: Lil Wayne Opens Up About Almost Taking His Life & People Are Hating On Obama’s Party

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever
1. The Time Jerry Seinfeld And President Barack Obama Went Joyriding1 of 10
2. ... He's The Coolest Dad TooSource:Pete Souza 2 of 10
3. The Obamas Arrive In CubaSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Barack Makes A Surprise Visit4 of 10
5. Golfing In HawaiiSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Nice Shot!6 of 10
7. Barack Takes the Girls Biking Through Martha's Vineyard (2009)Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. We've Never Had A President THIS Funny8 of 10
9. Barack On The Importance Of JunteenthSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Halloween At The White House, How COOL IS THAT10 of 10
