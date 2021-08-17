Two Baltimore Women Claim Dead Man As His Wife — One Gets An Urn, The Other A Burial

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Funerals are never an easy thing to go through for anyone, and we can only imagine that adding a love triangle from beyond the grave into the mix would make things a tad bit more difficult.

For one Baltimore widow, she unfortunately found out the hard way that her late husband also had another woman claiming to be his wife after she ended up with with an empty urn and the other lady got the burial she requested.

According to The Washington Post, a woman named Demetra Street says the January service for her husband, Ivan Street, ended with funeral home workers quickly taking the urn away and denying her request to have it back. Demetra went as far as to claim that Ivan’s ashes weren’t in the urn altogether, particularly because his body had been buried three days earlier at Baltimore’s Mount Zion Cemetery at the request of another woman with documents showing she was married to Ivan. Demetra is suing Wylie Funeral Homes and its president, Brandon Wylie, for making a profit off both ladies by lying in order to get both services completed.

Here’s some more background on how this all was even able to go down, via The Washington Post:

“On Jan. 9, 2021, Ivan Street died suddenly from congestive heart failure at 67, according to the lawsuit. Demetra and Ivan were separated and living apart at the time, Coffin said. Records reviewed by The Washington Post show that, legally, Demetra Street was Ivan’s wife at the time of his death.

Demetra went to the funeral home on Jan. 13, identified Ivan’s body and provided her marriage certificate to prove she was next of kin. Street then entered into a $2,500 contract for Ivan’s cremation and a memorial service with the funeral home.

Shortly after, however, another woman allegedly told the funeral home she was Ivan’s wife. She provided the funeral home with a marriage license from October 1997 that was lacking a seal, according to the lawsuit, which claims she insisted that Ivan be buried.

The funeral home’s employees then notified Street that another woman was claiming to be Ivan’s wife. Street, the suit claims, told them to ignore the woman, who she said had no authority to make changes to the funeral plans.

But the funeral home decided to follow the other woman’s instructions instead and bury Ivan, Street claims. When Street protested to one of the owners by phone — identified in the lawsuit as ‘Mr. Wylie’ — he allegedly told her: ‘So, what are you going to do about it?’

Shortly after, however, the funeral home appeared to make an about-face. A staffer notified Street they would, in fact, reject the other woman’s instructions to bury Ivan and schedule a cremation and memorial service as Street requested.

So Ivan’s memorial commenced. Programs were printed identifying Demetra Street as Ivan’s wife. The photo and urn were placed for all to see.

But despite Street’s ‘repeated requests that she receive Ivan’s ashes, Defendants refused to allow her or anyone else to obtain the ashes or to see the funerary urn once the Memorial Service had concluded,’ the lawsuit states.”

For those questioning the validity of woman #2, the lawsuit claims she wrote this message on Ivan’s remembrance page: “To the memory of my beloved husband,” she wrote. “You were my best friend. The many loving memories I have of the [time] we shared will forever comfort me in your absence. … You will be sorely missed my love.”

Do you think the funeral service was wrong for possibly pulling a “two birds with one stone” deal on the two Mrs. Streets? Let us know what you think.

