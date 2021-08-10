Local
HomeLocal

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-10-2021]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

A Different Money

Business Description: Learn the skillset of trading

Business Website: https://www.facebook.com/mymoneymakesmoney/

Business Phone Number: (443) 570-7037

Blondie’s Doughnuts

Business Description: Our doughnuts and specialty baked goods are made 100% from scratch using real ingredients you can taste.

Business Website: https://www.blondiesdoughnuts.com/

Business Phone Number: (443) 961-6089

Jay’s Journey Fitness

Business Description: The only impossible journey is the one you never begin

Business Website: http://facebook.com/jaysjourneyfitness

Business Phone Number: (443) 470-9515

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-10-2021]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

This Woman Says She’s Married To Michael Jackson’s…

Don't call this woman Billie Jean, because she says she is Michael Jackson's lover.  
08.18.21

Candace Owens Co-Signs The Taliban’s ‘Truth’ Criticizing Freedom…

Candace Owens readily co-signed the Taliban's criticism of America, confirming she will do and say just about anything to try…
08.18.21

GoFundMe Refunds More Than $67K In Donations Made…

Donors to a GoFundMe started by "mother" Dasha Kelly to stave off her pending eviction have been refunded tens of…
08.18.21

As Kids Delta Variant Cases Rise Parents Turn…

Children under 12 are not eligible for vaccination, increasing the need for masks mandates.
08.17.21

Atlanta Mom Calls Out Elementary School For Segregating…

One Atlanta mom found out that not all students are treated equally after she discovered that Black second graders at…
08.17.21

Falcons Become First NFL Franchise To Have Team…

As of Saturday (August 14), all 32 NFL teams had a vaccination rate above 75 percent according to Jeremy Fowler…
08.17.21

After Haiti Earthquake, Cori Bush Leads Calls For…

Reflecting on multiple international crises, the freshman lawmaker joins calls for the US to have a people-first approach to granting…
08.17.21

Fake Vaccination Cards Could Cause Big Problems In…

Fake vaccination cards are starting to circulate throughout the United States and a new black market is on the rise.
08.16.21

Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is…

Several Tuskegee Study descendants joined an ad campaign to correct misinformation about the study and encourage Black people to be…
08.16.21

Sneaker Store Employee Shot & Killed During Sneaker…

Police soon arrived on the scene and though paramedics were able to get him to the hospital it was too…
08.16.21
Close