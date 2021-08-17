Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

RHOA of Atlanta 2.0 just came full circle as Falynn Guobadia announced that she is pregnant just weeks after the ink dried on her divorce from Porsha Williams fiancé’ Simon Guobadia.

Quick recap:

Last season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams introduced us to her not real friend Falynn Guobadia, who was married to Simon Guobadia. RHOA reunion for the season wrapped up, then Falynn Guobadia announced that she was getting a divorce from her husband. Not long after that RHOA Porsha Williams announced she was engaged to Simone then in the same breath social media as well as some former housewives accused Porsha of breaking ‘girl code’. Simone Guobadia accused his estranged wife of cheating on him with their live in assistant, she tearfully denied it the affair and said that Simone was the cheater. Things have been quiet, Porsha announced she was departing Dish Nation. Until today…

Falynn Guobadia posted a video and said:

“Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby,” “Jaylan and I are expecting,” the celebrity reiterated. “We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan’s first baby.”

Jaylan is Jaylan Banks the assistant that Falynn said was ‘JUST A FRIEND’

This after a tearful Falynn Guobadia did an exclusive interview to speak her truth but seems she left something out of the segment.

OHHH BABY YOU !! Take a look at the joyous announcement below.

Simon Said Now Falynn Guobadia Is Prego By The Assistant !? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com