Douglas Memorial Podcast: 08-15-2021

Posted August 15, 2021
Playback and listen anytime.
According to a complaint filed by a regional official with the National Labor Relations Board, employees at a Home Depot…
On the day that justice was finally being rendered for murder of George Floyd, 16 year old Ma’Khia Bryant of…
Day 1 of testimony during R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn opened with Jerhonda Pace testifying under oath that…
Don't call this woman Billie Jean, because she says she is Michael Jackson's lover.
Candace Owens readily co-signed the Taliban's criticism of America, confirming she will do and say just about anything to try…
Donors to a GoFundMe started by "mother" Dasha Kelly to stave off her pending eviction have been refunded tens of…
Children under 12 are not eligible for vaccination, increasing the need for masks mandates.
One Atlanta mom found out that not all students are treated equally after she discovered that Black second graders at…
As of Saturday (August 14), all 32 NFL teams had a vaccination rate above 75 percent according to Jeremy Fowler…
Reflecting on multiple international crises, the freshman lawmaker joins calls for the US to have a people-first approach to granting…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2021 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress VIP