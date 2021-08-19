Celebrity News
Beyoncé Put Us In A Sugar Coma With Her Latest Cake-y Ivy Park Rodeo Promo Picture

Beyoncé Gets Cheeky in Her Latest Ivy Park Rodeo Promo Picture

Celebrities Attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks Game

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Beyoncé just sweetened up our social media timelines with some cake, and we are on the verge of a sugar coma!  A picture of the Queen showing off her sculpted derrière came just in time for the Ivy Park Rodeo collection drop, which hit adidas.com today and will be in select stores globally tomorrow, August 20th.

Beyoncé gave the world a seductive back shot while draped in an all blue Ivy Park ensemble which included a cowboy hat, crop tee, a denim thong bodysuit underneath the top, and denim chaps.  Of course social media went crazy behind the revealing picture which will likely produce a sold out status for the Ivy Park collection soon after its drop – Beehive marketing at its finest.

The Ivy Park Rodeo collection is an ode to Beyoncé’s Houston, Texas roots and Black cowboy culture which is often underrepresented in history.  Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, explains in Beyoncé’s latest article in Harper’s Bazaar, that the memories of going to the Houston rodeo with her and her sister Solange inspired the Ivy Park Rodeo looks.  The collection is made up of rugged, sporty, casual styles such as stiff wide leg denim pants, tights, hoodies, sports bras, and joggers.  The looks are versatile and can be worn with heels, sneakers, or boots.

If you’re interested in joining Beyoncé’s fashion rodeo, get your pieces online today or in select stores globally on August 20th.

Beyoncé Put Us In A Sugar Coma With Her Latest Cake-y Ivy Park Rodeo Promo Picture  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close