Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

R. Kelly’s Physician Testifies the Singer Had Herpes Since at Least 2007

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
r kelly

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

R. Kelly’s trial in Brooklyn New York, where the R&B singer is facing charges of racketeering and violating the Mann Act, seems to be more like ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ 5.o, with bomb shells dropping left and right. First with Jerhonda Pace losing her virginity to Robert Kelly at 16 years old with the possibility of being potentially exposed to herpes that he allegedly never told her about then the alleged real deal about his secret marriage to Aaliyah being a ploy to staying out of trouble because he allegedly impregnated the then teenaged singer now his own doctor is pouring tea about R. Kelly’s herpes timeline.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Is it me, but I thought going to the doctor was privileged information??

The prosecution is alleging that R. Kelly knowingly infected multiple people with the incurable sexually transmitted disease. So Kelly’s personal doctor gave alleged affirmation. 54 year old Robert Sylvester Kelly’s personal physician of 25 years took the stand to testify that he had been treating the pied piper of R&B for genital herpes since at least 2007. The doctor also testified that R. Kelly had health insurance, but never paid him for his medical services during the decades he treated him.  Read More Here, see the video below for R. Kelly’s trial update.

R. Kelly’s Physician Testifies the Singer Had Herpes Since at Least 2007  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

r. kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Prayers Pour In For Rev. Jesse Jackson And…

Both vaccinated, the couple were hospitalized for breakthrough COVID-19 as the delta variant rages on.
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes…

With Adam Harris’ new book, 'The State Must Provide,' the conversation around giving reparations to Black people for the institution…
08.23.21

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21

BLM Protesters Getting Paid After ‘Karen’ Law Violated…

David Elmendorf, a former ice cream shop owner in upstate New York, has been ordered to pay $4,500 after being…
08.20.21

Cops Are Using Shady Algorithms That Barely Work…

Micheal Williams was just trying to help a neighbor in need when his life was completely upended by a horrific…
08.20.21

Home Depot Accused Of Threatening Workers With Punishment…

According to a complaint filed by a regional official with the National Labor Relations Board, employees at a Home Depot…
08.19.21

Ma’Khia Bryant’s Death Ruled A Homicide

On the day that justice was finally being rendered for murder of George Floyd, 16 year old Ma’Khia Bryant of…
08.19.21

R. Kelly Accuser Jerhonda Pace Testifies At Sex…

Day 1 of testimony during R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn opened with Jerhonda Pace testifying under oath that…
08.19.21
Close