Podcasts
HomePodcasts

Douglas Memorial Podcast: 08-22-2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Playback and listen anytime.

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Prayers Pour In For Rev. Jesse Jackson And…

Both vaccinated, the couple were hospitalized for breakthrough COVID-19 as the delta variant rages on.
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes…

With Adam Harris’ new book, 'The State Must Provide,' the conversation around giving reparations to Black people for the institution…
08.23.21

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21

BLM Protesters Getting Paid After ‘Karen’ Law Violated…

David Elmendorf, a former ice cream shop owner in upstate New York, has been ordered to pay $4,500 after being…
08.20.21

Cops Are Using Shady Algorithms That Barely Work…

Micheal Williams was just trying to help a neighbor in need when his life was completely upended by a horrific…
08.20.21

Home Depot Accused Of Threatening Workers With Punishment…

According to a complaint filed by a regional official with the National Labor Relations Board, employees at a Home Depot…
08.19.21

Ma’Khia Bryant’s Death Ruled A Homicide

On the day that justice was finally being rendered for murder of George Floyd, 16 year old Ma’Khia Bryant of…
08.19.21

R. Kelly Accuser Jerhonda Pace Testifies At Sex…

Day 1 of testimony during R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn opened with Jerhonda Pace testifying under oath that…
08.19.21
Close