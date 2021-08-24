Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Police Officer Convicted Of Rape, Assault

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Anthony Westerman

Source: Baltimore County Police / Baltimore County Police

A Baltimore County Police officer will be sentenced in the fall after he was convicted on two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree assault.

Both charges stem from two incidents. In October 2017, Anthony Westerman was at the bar with a 22-year-old woman when he called an Uber to take them back to his house. Once there, he forced himself on top of the victim who said she was not conscious at the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Two years later, Westerman led another woman to a secluded part of a Baltimore County bar, put his hand on her waist and started kissing her without her consent.

The victim in the 2017 incident didn’t come forward until she learned about other incidents two years later.

Westerman began working for the Baltimore County Police Department in 2013. He’s currently suspended without pay.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Officer Convicted Of Rape, Assault  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White…

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their…
08.24.21

FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccine

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for individuals age 16 and older. Health officials hope the action by the FDA…
08.24.21

Prayers Pour In For Rev. Jesse Jackson And…

Both vaccinated, the couple were hospitalized for breakthrough COVID-19 as the delta variant rages on.
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes…

With Adam Harris’ new book, 'The State Must Provide,' the conversation around giving reparations to Black people for the institution…
08.23.21

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21

BLM Protesters Getting Paid After ‘Karen’ Law Violated…

David Elmendorf, a former ice cream shop owner in upstate New York, has been ordered to pay $4,500 after being…
08.20.21

Cops Are Using Shady Algorithms That Barely Work…

Micheal Williams was just trying to help a neighbor in need when his life was completely upended by a horrific…
08.20.21

Home Depot Accused Of Threatening Workers With Punishment…

According to a complaint filed by a regional official with the National Labor Relations Board, employees at a Home Depot…
08.19.21
Close