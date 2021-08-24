Rickey Smiley Morning Show
We're Sending Prayers To Rock-T's Daughter As She Goes Off To College! [WATCH]

School will soon be back in session!

Our guy Rock-T definitely knows what it feels like as a parent of a child hitting the books this coming academic semester, and his daughter Harmoni Turner is making us all proud as one of Harvard University’s newest scholars.

With applause from everyone in the studio, and even words from Harmoni herself, it was hard for many in the studio to not get emotional while giving our young sister her flowers and blessings. Even though we’ve known of her acceptance into the Ivy League university for two years now, it still feels great to see the move happening in real-time!

Join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show in sending Harmoni Turner all the love and support she deserves as she begins her college career by watching the video below:

 

 

 

We're Sending Prayers To Rock-T's Daughter As She Goes Off To College! [WATCH]

Close