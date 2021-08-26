Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Will Smith Announces Partnership With Fitbit For Content Series

Will is plotting yet another come back.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
WILL SMITH X FITBIT

Source: FITBIT / Fitbit

Will Smith has admitted to slacking on his training during the pandemic. He and Fitbit will be inspiring the people with new content around staying active.

 

WILL SMITH X FITBIT

Source: FITBIT / Fitbit

The Philadelphia native will now be one of the faces of the popular activity tracker. As part of the strategic partnership, Fitbit and Will have teamed up to create exclusive content across social, Fitbit Premium, and the upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries, Best Shape of My Life. The collaboration will feature a variety of health and wellness programs that focus on both physical and mental aspects of strength that define better health today. Through video sessions featuring Will and his training team, Premium members can join along this journey through workouts, mindfulness sessions and more with everything from HIIT and strength training, to yoga and meditation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The first session, launching on September 27, is designed to set the tone for your day with an inspiring and approachable workout with Will and his trainers. Not only will this content offer a peek into Will’s own journey, but they conveniently fit into your daily routine – anytime and anywhere. The program will expand over the coming months and joins the library of more than 500 workouts and mindfulness sessions already available to Premium members.

Over the past year, Will struggled with the lack of a regular routine, including his very public admission that he was in the “worst shape of (his) life.” Now as he’s rebuilding his regimen, he’s documented his personal journey and progress along the way. As a Fitbit user, Will has recently been using Charge 4 to help him get in better shape and redefine his health and wellness goals, tracking everything from his calories burned, activity and exercise, and daily steps counted.

Debuting later this fall the six-part YouTube Originals docuseries will chronicle Will’s journey as he challenges himself to improve every aspect of his health and wellness, teaming up with special guests along the way. Throughout the series, he’ll be using Fitbit to help him as he redefines his health and wellness goals, tracking everything from his calories burned, activity and exercise, and daily steps count, while also finding more time for mindfulness and improving his sleep.

Photo: Fitbit

Will Smith Announces Partnership With Fitbit For Content Series  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Will Smith

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police After…

22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation…
08.26.21

Ex-State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times…

Former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was caught on camera beating Black man Aaron Bowman over the head with a…
08.26.21

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

A trend turns deadly in Shreveport, Louisiana when a drive-by shooting happened as a group of men participate in The…
08.25.21

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White…

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their…
08.24.21

FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccine

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for individuals age 16 and older. Health officials hope the action by the FDA…
08.24.21

Prayers Pour In For Rev. Jesse Jackson And…

Both vaccinated, the couple were hospitalized for breakthrough COVID-19 as the delta variant rages on.
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes…

With Adam Harris’ new book, 'The State Must Provide,' the conversation around giving reparations to Black people for the institution…
08.23.21

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21
Close