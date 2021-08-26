Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tyrese Says Terrence Howard Booked Roles Over Him Based Off Being The “Lighter Skinned Black Man”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Tyrese and Terrence Howard are two of Black Hollywood’s feature men on film, both adding a variety to their roles that could bring you a musical or a dystopian action flick simply based on the project.

However, Tyrese says that race played a huge part in the roles he didn’t land, and that Howard may have benefitted based off being the lighter of the two with a pair of green eyes to match.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The model-turned-singer-turned-actor spoke candidly with multimedia on-air personality Leah A. Henry, where he spoke on the racial barriers he had to face both growing up and in the film industry that his brother Terrence might’ve not experienced himself.

Take a look below at his quote on the topic:

“Throughout my whole childhood, it was not cool to be dark skin in the hood. It was always the light skinned black people that seemed to have gotten all the attention and all the love, and considered pretty, attractive, or handsome. And since I’ve been in Hollywood we dealt with the same thing.

“I just did a film with Terrence Howard — we’re able to joke about it now — but I was the star of the film, and they had an idea to go with someone else, who I won’t mention, and then I suggested Terrence Howard. And he thanked me for like a week straight.”

He doubled down on the feelings mentioned above, even boldly stating, “Terrence Howard has no idea how many roles that I was about to book and they went with him because he’s the lighter skinned Black man with the green eyes.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Tyrese does mention that a “shift” is happening to change the colorism in Hollywood, mainly due to the work of women like Voila Davis and Lupita Nyong’o. Do you think he makes a point? Let us know after watching the original interview clip below:

 

Tyrese Says Terrence Howard Booked Roles Over Him Based Off Being The “Lighter Skinned Black Man”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

terrence howad , tyrese

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police After…

22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation…
08.26.21

Ex-State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times…

Former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was caught on camera beating Black man Aaron Bowman over the head with a…
08.26.21

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

A trend turns deadly in Shreveport, Louisiana when a drive-by shooting happened as a group of men participate in The…
08.25.21

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White…

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their…
08.24.21

FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccine

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for individuals age 16 and older. Health officials hope the action by the FDA…
08.24.21

Prayers Pour In For Rev. Jesse Jackson And…

Both vaccinated, the couple were hospitalized for breakthrough COVID-19 as the delta variant rages on.
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes…

With Adam Harris’ new book, 'The State Must Provide,' the conversation around giving reparations to Black people for the institution…
08.23.21

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21
Close