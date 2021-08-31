Crime
Man Testifies R. Kelly Sexually Abused Him As A Teenage Aspiring Rapper Who 'Wanted To Make It In The Music Industry'

US-ABUSE-TRIAL-MUSIC-RKELLY

Brooklyn federal court, where R. Kelly's racketeering and sex trafficking trial is being held.

The latest in a parade of witnesses at R. Kelly‘s federal sex trafficking trial testifying that the disgraced singer sexually abused told a similar story to the others who have already taken the stand, except for one part — the accuser is a male.

The witness for the prosecution whose identity was concealed lent further credence to the allegations that Kelly is a child sex predator by testifying he met the singer in a McDonald’s when he was a 17-year-old aspiring rapper and was eager to do “anything” to get into the music industry.

According to the Associated Press, the accuser testified on Monday that Kelly “lured him to his Chicago-area home in 2007 with false offers of helping him with his fledgling music career.”

MORE: R. Kelly Timeline: 25 Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Disgraced Singer

When the then-teen arrived at Kelly’s mansion, he testified, he told the singer he’d “carry your bags. … Anything you need, I’ll be willing to do.”

But Kelly had other ideas, the man testified, claiming Kelly “crawled down on his knees and proceeded to give me oral sex.” The man testified he “wasn’t into it” but also said under oath that he and Kelly ended up having a sexual relationship for more than 10 years that he kept a secret because he “really wanted to make it in the music industry.”

There was at least one report that he was the “first man

The term “R Kelly gay” was among the top trending topics on Twitter with rumors about his sexuality soaring following the man’s testimony on Monday.

Previously, only female accusers had taken the stand to testify against Kelly.

Last week, a woman identified only as “Jane Doe” testified that as a 17-year-old high school student and aspiring singer, she met Kelly in 2015 while he was on his “Black Panties” tour. She said she told him she was 18 but she wasn’t interested in any sexual relationship with the man who would have been in his late 40s at the time.

At one point Kelly offered her an audition but said he needed to ejaculate first before that could happen, according to the woman’s testimony. She said soon after that, the two began having sex, and Kelly—who she said was recording their sexual acts—slapped her across her face when she eventually revealed to him that she was underaged. He slapped her, but he continued to sexually abuse her after that, she said.

The alleged victim also testified that she contracted herpes from Kelly, who she said knowingly passed it on to her without disclosing that he had it.

“This man purposely gave me something he knew he had,” she said. “He could have controlled the situation.”

The week before that, Jerhonda Pace — whose name people may recognize from the “Surviving R. Kelly” docu-series that inspired authorities to hit the disgraced singer with criminal charges — testified Kelly wanted the then-16-year-old girl to dress as of she was even younger than she already was. Pace also testified that Kelly was encouraged by her young age.

Pace described how Kelly, who was 41 at the time in 2008, told her to lie about her age after she admitted that she was 16 and not 19 as she had originally told him. She said the singer was ambivalent to her disclosure and told her “to tell everyone I was 19 — and to act 21.”

Pace testified that Kelly said it was “good” when she told him she was a virgin.

Kelly, 54, is charged with racketeering for allegedly kidnapping and exploiting underage girls and women sexually and otherwise under the so-called Mann Act, which makes illegal transporting “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.”

Kelly has remained adamant that he is not guilty of any of the charges.

The trial could last as long as two months.

A guilty verdict would likely send Kelly to prison for most of the rest of his life.

Man Testifies R. Kelly Sexually Abused Him As A Teenage Aspiring Rapper Who ‘Wanted To Make It In The Music Industry’  was originally published on newsone.com

Close