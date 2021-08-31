Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Alignment has been our theme for the month of August here at the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and we couldn’t think of a better person to help drive that point home other than counselor Yunetta Spring for a quick reminder of how important it is to stay in your own lane.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

One of the core benefits of embarking on a path towards alignment is decreased anxiety, which is a huge focus point when considering the helpful tips Yunetta drops on us. By using her daughter’s driving skills as an example, the multifaceted entrepreneur was able to drop gems on the aspect of social comparison theory, followed up by three tips on how to keep yourself aligned.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

We’ve reserved the gifts of wisdom for the video below, which you can hear Yunetta Spring discussing below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

3 Things You Can Do To Stay In Your Lane & Remain In Alignment To Decrease Anxiety [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9: