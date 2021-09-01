Maryland Reports Spending Of COVID-19 Relief Funds

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Maryland spent over $610 million of its federal COVID-19 relief money so far. That’s according to a new report released by Gov. Larry Hogan’s office on Tuesday.

Between March 3 and July 31, the state spent 47% of the $610 million to bolster the economy, with $108 million going to rent and mortgage assistance, $40 million going to unemployment benefits, $50 million going to the tourism, travel and hospitality industries, $30 million going to nonprofit organizations, and $72 million in cash assistance for households.

More than $52 million was directed to public health expenditures, and early $98 million was spent on premium pay for public sector employees responding to the pandemic.

The state has more than $3.7 billion left to spend. The report provides further details for some of the initiatives outlined in a bipartisan agreement.

Source: CBS Baltimore

