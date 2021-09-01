Local
Baltimore City To Require Weekly Testing For Employees Who Are Not Vaccinated By October 18

Baltimore Mayor Pugh Announces Her Resignation

Source: Alex Wroblewski / Getty

All city employees who are not fully vaccinated by October 18 will have to submit to weekly testing for COVID-19. That’s according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

“Protecting the health of our workforce, residents, and their loved ones is my top priority. As we continue to navigate this pandemic—all while working to restore critical in-person access and assistance for Baltimoreans—the steps we take today to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant could not be more important,” Scott said in a statement. “I thank our City employees for continuing to provide high quality service during these unprecedented times, and look forward to working hand-in-hand with our Health Department to work towards vaccinating everyone who is not currently vaccinated.”

This policy requires all city employees to report their vaccination status. It applies to police officers and firefighters, as well as part-time, contractual, probationary and seasonal employees.

The city will also open up free pop-up testing clinics at work sites across the city for employees. Ten vaccination clinics for employees and their families are planned for the fall as well.

Close