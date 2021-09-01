Rickey Smiley Morning Show
FEMA Spokesperson Aims To Regain Trust In Helping Citizens During Hurricane Ida [WATCH]

Hurricane Ida has resulted in widespread disaster for many Louisiana residents, and unfortunately it may be a while before conditions begin to improve.

Being that misinformation can be easily spread during situations like this, we thought it’d be best to have Mr. Marcus Coleman, FEMA spokesperson and director for the Department of Homeland Security Partnerships Center, stop by the show to deliver some assuring words for Louisianans both currently suffering and those still upset with FEMA over Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago.

Coleman not only kept it real with listeners, but also was able to give a handful of resources, numbers and advice for anyone who might be currently either out of power or going through some kind of hardship following the debilitating effects of Hurricane Ida. His advice was so on point that we might even have to make him a regular guest moving forward!

Help save a life, or even your own, with the information provided by FEMA rep Mr. Marcus Coleman in today’s special “Trending Topics” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

