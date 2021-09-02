Local
Maryland To Allow You To Store Your Driver’s License On Your iPhone

The state of Maryland is one out of a half-dozen states where you can store your driver’s license on your phone. However, that’s only if you’re willing to send Apple a picture of your license and a selfie for verification.

The company and state leaders announced the move on Wednesday.

“Maryland is proud to be a leader once again in safe innovation with the implementation of mobile driver’s licenses,” said Gov. Larry Hogan in a statement. “As we look to the future, we are committed to enhancing convenience and accessibility while maintaining the highest safety and security standards for our state and citizens.”

The Transportation Security Administration has agreed to accept the mobile licenses at airport checkpoints.

“We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future,” Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said.

It’s unclear when it will begin. But, the program will kick off in Arizona and Georgia and then expand to Maryland Connecticut, Kentucky, Iowa, Oklahoma and Utah. The states will provide their respective timelines.

