Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Ranks 8 In Top 10 Worst Cities To Drive In

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Traffic jam at road.Background blurred

Source: Jung Getty / Getty

Being behind the wheel in Baltimore is a hassle according to WalletHub. The city ranked 8 in the top 10 worst cities to drive in.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

To determine the places, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness including average gas prices and annual hours in traffic congestion. According to the site, drivers spend over 310 hours on the road yearly or about 13 days total.

Baltimore also ranked number 5 on the list of cities where you’re most likely to have a car accident.

Oakland, CA is the worst city to drive in while Raleigh, NC is the best.

To read the full report, head to WalletHub.

Baltimore Ranks 8 In Top 10 Worst Cities To Drive In  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal…

A Black principal was recently put on paid administrative leave after parents at his Texas high school complained that he…
09.02.21

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate…

Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s…
09.02.21

Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges…

Jasmine Clifford faces two felonies related to the scam along with an additional misdemeanor conspiracy charge, and another woman also…
09.02.21

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black…

The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic…
09.01.21

Georgia Leads the U.S. In Most Schools Named…

Many Southern students find themselves in an awkward situation following the revelation that Georgia has 45 public schools named after…
09.01.21

So, ‘Rope Ties,’ As In Ties That Look…

Apparently, some Black guy named Daniel is out here selling "Daniel's Rope Ties," which look like nooses and are described…
09.01.21

Racist Father/Son Duo Get Four Years In Prison…

Two white men from Mississippi were recently sentenced to four years in prison on hate crime charges of simple assault…
08.31.21

Jacob Blake Addresses His Shooting, Walking Again And…

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Jacob Blake detailed how his shooting has left him in fear for himself and…
08.31.21

Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police After…

22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation…
08.26.21

Ex-State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times…

Former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was caught on camera beating Black man Aaron Bowman over the head with a…
08.26.21
Close