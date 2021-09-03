Local
Baltimore-Area Best Buy Shutting Down, Will Lay Off 47 Workers

Best Buy Store Entrance

Source: Alan Schein / Getty

A greater Baltimore area Best Buy is closing its doors.

A spokesman for Best Buy said Wednesday a decision was made to shut down the big box electronics and tech store at Arundel Mills because the lease at the mega mall is expiring. The lease expires on October 30.

Best Buy is one of 16 anchors at the mall. The company said it’s helping its 47 employees at the store find new employment opportunities at its other stores or facilities in the Baltimore metro area.

Still, there are other Best Buy stores to visit. Locations are in Timonium, Owings Mills, Columbia and Glen Burnie.

Baltimore-Area Best Buy Shutting Down, Will Lay Off 47 Workers

