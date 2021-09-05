Celebrity News
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary In Style

Gabrielle Union and hubby Dwayne Wade are fashion goals as they celebrate their wedding anniversary in Paris.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Actress Gabrielle Union and her baller hubby, Dwyane Wade, are known for serving lewks and this time is no different! The couple is currently in Paris with their family celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary and have used every opportunity for a fashion photo shoot, and we’re here for it!

In what Gab is calling the “Wade World Tour,” on Instagram, the couple has been flicking it up for the ‘Gram, sharing countless romantic photos of the pair as they live it up in the city of love. Here they are on Wednesday, September 1, sharing a sweet moment in front of the Eiffel Tower. The 48-year-old actress wore a beautiful black and pink strapless Valentino gown with a dramatic, fluffy skirt. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and pink strappy heels, wearing her braided locs in a half up, half down style. Her hubby opted for a sleek and cool look, wearing a blue and black tux that bared his chest. He paired the look with white and blue striped sneakers and a blinged out chain necklace with a matching watch. “Magical Night 🖤🖤 🇫🇷,” Gabrielle captioned the photo set before hashtagging her signature tag, #WadeWorldTour2021.

Check out the look below.

She also gave us a solo shot of her full look, tagging the designers and her glam squad in the process. “Getting ready for my anniversary dinner last night in Paris. THANK YOU @maisonvalentino 🖤🖤🖤🖤,” she captioned this photo set.

For the couple’s next look, they opted looks that were more conducive for a night out on the town. Gab wore a beautiful yellow, one shoulder wrap dress from Congtri Official’s Fall 2021 collection while hubby Dwyane looked dapper in a cream Givenchy suit and dark shades. The couple was all smiles as they walked hand in hand and danced the night away. “After the party, it’s the after-party 💃🏾🕺🏾😍

#WadeWorldTour2021 🇫🇷,” Gabrielle captioned this photo set.

Next up, the couple wore matching tangerine ensembles with Mrs. Union-Wade opting for shirt and jacket set by Aajiya Official while her hubby wore a bright tangerine suit jacket and pants look, while Gab joked that Dwayne lost his shirts at customs. “Like Tang 🍊🍊,” she captioned the photo set.

“Amazing day at the @museerodinparis where we were able to make signature scents with @stephanie.debruijn.paris & have a private tour of the museum

#WadeWorldTour2021 🇫🇷💦 @ronndarocksevents 💥💥💥 #AllShirtsLostAtCustoms.

And for their most recent look, the couple flicked it up with their entire family and shared a few sweet family moments with the entire Wade gang. “Us 🖤 Instagram vs Reality 😂

#WadeWorldTour2021 🇫🇷,” she captioned the flicks.

Looking good, Wade family!

