Comedian Fuquan Johnson Dead After Overdosing On A Deadly Cocktail

Comedian Fuquan Johnson, writer for “Comedy Parlour Live,” died after overdosing on a deadly cocktail of cocaine mixed with fentanyl at a Venice home Friday night in Los Angeles. Also Comedian Kate Quigley, who lives next door to the house was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police were summoned to the address in Los Angeles a little after midnight, when arriving they found 4 people who appeared to be either deceased, 43 year old comedian Fuquan Johnson and 2 others were pronounced dead on the scene, while Kate Quigley was transported to the hospital in critical condition.  Initial reports are stating that cocaine laced with fentanyl appears to be what was ingested by all. Autopsies will be done for the three bodies as part of the investigation.

Actor/comedian Marlon Wayans had this to say about Fuqua Johnson in a lengthly Instagram post:

Damn. Where do i begin? Loss for words. I’m gonna miss your hating’ ass. I miss your rhapsody smokers voice. I’ll miss the two hour roasting sessions we had

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Fuqua Johnson uplifted in our prayers.

See complete post and video below.

