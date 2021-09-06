R. Kelly Accuser Flips The Script On The Prosecution [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Either the prosecution in the R. Kelly trial got relaxed on testimony preparation or somebody flipped the script on them.

Witness after witness has been shocking everyone with testimony that we didn’t really get from ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ and in the last couple weeks things seemed pretty grim for Robert Kelly as the prosecution in a Brooklyn, New York courtroom seemed to be connecting all the dots on federal charges, alleging sex crimes, human trafficking, child pornography, racketeering, and obstruction of justice. However a prosecution witness has seemed to surprise the prosecution so much so that the defense took her testimony as a win for the defense and didn’t even cross examine her.

A witness, who went by the name of Alexis who was allegedly 15 years old when she met R. Kelly testified at the age of now 31 in the United States v. Robert Kelly trial, was resistant to reveal details about the relationship with Kelly, stating her memory was hazy. She couldn’t remember when they first began a sexual relationship and was reluctant to be on the stand. Kelly’s defense team chose not to cross-examine because she spoke on behalf of herself, which favored the defense team.

