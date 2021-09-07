Local
Baltimore County Police Seeking Information Behind Shooting On Towson University Campus

Universities Across The Nation Close Through Spring Break As Coronavirus Spreads

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Baltimore County Police are asking the public for help to track down the gunman behind a shooting on the Towson University campus that left three people hurt.

They’re looking for cell phone footage and information related to the shooting. A 2,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads police to an arrest.

According to the university, one of the victims is a student. All three victims are in stable condition. One is out of the hospital.

The party where the shooting occurred was not sponsored or approved by the school. Right now, they’re offering counseling and support services at the university health center and through the counseling center for students reeling from the events that unfolded.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact detectives or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

