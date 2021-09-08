Local
HomeLocal

Teen Shot In The Head By Stray Bullet In Northwest Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Gun and bullets

Source: Elizabeth Fernandez / Getty

A 16-year-old is expected to be okay after being shot in the head.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 3700 block of Belle Avenue. Officials said the teen was exiting a car with his dad when he felt a sharp pain in the back of his head. The victim’s father took him to an urgent care center where doctors found a bullet just under the skin of his skull.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injury is described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe the teen was hit by a stray bullet and was not the intended target.

Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: WBAL 

Teen Shot In The Head By Stray Bullet In Northwest Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are…

Larry Elder, the often-controversial Black conservative politician from California, gave a hot take on the idea of reparations during a…
09.07.21

Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About The…

Grammy award winning R&B singer  R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that span over three decades. Kelly, who…
09.06.21

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21

So We’re Not Bugging?: FTC To Investigate Why…

In life, three things are guaranteed: death, taxes, and McDonald's McFlurry machine always being "broken."
09.03.21

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal…

A Black principal was recently put on paid administrative leave after parents at his Texas high school complained that he…
09.02.21

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate…

Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s…
09.02.21

Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges…

Jasmine Clifford faces two felonies related to the scam along with an additional misdemeanor conspiracy charge, and another woman also…
09.02.21

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black…

The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic…
09.01.21

Georgia Leads the U.S. In Most Schools Named…

Many Southern students find themselves in an awkward situation following the revelation that Georgia has 45 public schools named after…
09.01.21
Close