Local
HomeLocal

19-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Towson University Shooting

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
handcuffs wide angle

Source: ATU Images / Getty

Baltimore County Police made an arrest Tuesday in the Towson University shooting.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Samuel Nnam. He’s facing attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault charges.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Officials also said Nnam was one of the three individuals wounded on Saturday. They were able to identify him from evidence collected at the scene as well as surveillance video.

Detectives said Nnam began to fire the gun, hitting himself along with two others including a Towson University student. That student has since been released from the hospital. Nnam was arrested after he was discharged from the hospital.

He is now at the Baltimore County Detention Center and is being held without bail.

Still, this is an open and active investigation, so detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Meanwhile, Towson University has suspended a veteran officer of the university’s Office of Public Safety. The officer is suspended pending a full investigation into whether or not they followed established procedure the evening of the shooting. There were 400 people at the event when the shooting happened.

Source: CBS Baltimore

19-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Towson University Shooting  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are…

Larry Elder, the often-controversial Black conservative politician from California, gave a hot take on the idea of reparations during a…
09.07.21

Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About The…

Grammy award winning R&B singer  R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that span over three decades. Kelly, who…
09.06.21

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21

So We’re Not Bugging?: FTC To Investigate Why…

In life, three things are guaranteed: death, taxes, and McDonald's McFlurry machine always being "broken."
09.03.21

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal…

A Black principal was recently put on paid administrative leave after parents at his Texas high school complained that he…
09.02.21

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate…

Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s…
09.02.21

Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges…

Jasmine Clifford faces two felonies related to the scam along with an additional misdemeanor conspiracy charge, and another woman also…
09.02.21

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black…

The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic…
09.01.21

Georgia Leads the U.S. In Most Schools Named…

Many Southern students find themselves in an awkward situation following the revelation that Georgia has 45 public schools named after…
09.01.21
Close