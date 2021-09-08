News & Gossip
Michael K. Williams Death Being Investigated As Overdose, NYPD Seeking Drug Dealer

More details are coming in about the legend's unfortunate passing.

Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "Respect" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Renowned and beloved actor Michael K. Williams was found dead on Monday, September 6, and the culture has been in mourning ever since. The hurt continues as the Brooklyn native reportedly died of an overdose, and the authorities are investigating the circumstances.

When the New York Post initially revealed his death, the NYC rag made sure to mention drug paraphernalia was in the home where he was found. Although Williams had been candid about his past drug use, anything noting a specific cause of death is pure speculation until the coroner’s report.

However, TMZ is now reporting that his death has kicked off a criminal investigation, and the authorities are looking for the drug dealer. Reportedly, the narcotics found on the scene are “heroin-based,” and the NYPD is trying to determine its origins.

A relative found Williams in his Williamsburg, Brooklyn penthouse after reportedly not hearing from him for days. A proper toxicology report to determine an exact cause of death is possibly weeks away.

Since news broke of Williams’ passing, the tributes began pouring in—praising his top-tier acting but also his greatness as a caring human being. Perhaps the most poignant tributes have been from his The Wire cast member Wendell Pierce who played “Bunk” to Williams’ “Omar.” Back in 2014, Pierce actually gave Williams his flowers while they were on a red carpet together, and it encapsulates everything the culture loves about Michael K. Williams.

Rest easy.

 

Close