You Care: Kylie Jenner Announces She and Travis Scott Are Expecting Their 2nd Child

"Self Made," but take two to get pregnant.

Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Kylie Jenner has confirmed she is pregnant. And in a surprise to absolutely no one, who happens to pay attention, she announced she is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old member of the Kardashian clique took to Instagram to make the announcement. She posted a video clip that included her positive pregnancy test and her getting an ultrasound.

Kylie and LaFlame’s first daughter, Stormi, is three.

So, the rumors of the on again, off again, but mostly on again couple expecting have been confirmed to be true.

You care. On a related note, it seems like Travis Scott is the only Black man who has been able to duck the ramifications of the Kardashian Kurse—good on him, and good luck.

 

 

You Care: Kylie Jenner Announces She and Travis Scott Are Expecting Their 2nd Child  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

