Naomi Osaka Launches Kinlo Skin, A Skincare Line That Focuses On Melanin-Rich Skin Tones

Naomi Osaka has been teasing her latest business venture for sometime now. If you’ve been patiently waiting for the launch of Kinlo Skin, then grab your credit cards because the brand is here – and it’s ready to elevate your beauty routines.

Yesterday the four-time Grand Slam singles champion, and the reigning US Open and Australian Open champion, launched a skincare line that has a heavy emphasis on melanin-rich skin.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “@kinloskin out now 🤎✨ it’s been a really surreal experience this past year working on this and having an incredible team with so much knowledge teaching me along the way. So happy with how everything turned out and I’m excited to see what you guys think ☺

Although tennis has been the 23-year-old’s main focus, she’s positioning herself to be trusted resource in the skincare field. Recognizing the importance of protecting melanin-rich skin tones, Naomi partnered with Go Daddy to help bring her brand to reality.

In a post to the Kinlo Skin’s Instagram page, they wrote, “Our founder @naomiosaka had a vision for KINLÒ, and we are so grateful she found the perfect collaborative partner in @godaddy. Not only has their expertise helped her achieve her digital brand dreams, they understood from Day 1 that she wanted KINLÒ to impact the world by making skincare more inclusive for all. Naomi knows it takes courage to follow your dreams, and she hopes to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to take the leap and make a difference. Go on, the world’s been waiting… #StayGolden”

In another post, she shared a personalized hand-written letter expressing her excitement and mission for the brand.

The note read, “I’m so excited to share KINLÒ with you! I founded KINLÒ (a functional skin care line for people with melanated skin) to address a public health need around skin cancer prevention within our POC communities. Tennis can be challenging at times, but it has given me this platform which I am so grateful for. It allows me to help others in ways I wouldn’t have imagined otherwise. Hope you like it! XO Naomi ❤

Shop link in bio! #kinloskin #staygolden”

The brand is launching with 4 products; Golden Rays SPF 50+, ($19.99, www.kinlo.com); Hydrating Golden Mist, ($14.99, www.kinlo.com), Hydrating Eye Cream, ($14.99, www.kinlo.com), or buy all products in a gift set that includes a hydrating lip balm ($50.00, www.kinlo.com).

I’m always excited to watch Naomi win. Whether it’s on the tennis courts or on the cover of a fashion magazine, the young star is creating a unique and inspiring lane for herself. You can learn more about Kinlo Skin by following their Instagram page. Visit the website to learn more about the products.

