We have special guest Bow Wow who gets completely undressed with us. We’ll get into his love life, the infamous Verzuz, and how he deals with the internet trolls. Plus, Bow Wow gives us the deets on what he has coming up in music and television. You won’t want to miss this as he chimes in on our topics of the day and gives us his perspective.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Now that it’s the unofficial end of the summer, let’s get into our Fall wardrobe. Check out some of our favorite deals in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 32 “Getting Undressed with Bow Wow”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

