Gov. Hogan Says Maryland Seniors Are Eligible For COVID-19 Booster Shots

In an announcement on Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said Marylanders 65 and older living in congregate settings can now receive a booster shot. That order is effective immediately.

“All of the evidence makes it abundantly clear that we can not afford to delay taking decisive action to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” said Hogan.

The order applies to all nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential drug treatment centers and developmentally disabled group homes. Gov. Hogan also instructed all pharmacies and providers across the state to administer booster shots without a prescription or doctor’s order to anyone who is immunocompromised.

The state has already administered 28,000 boosters to immunocompromised Marylanders.

“The vaccines are the single most effective way to protect people from severe illness hospitalizations and deaths,” said Hogan.

Gov. Hogan is also putting pressure on the Biden administration to provide clarity on vaccine availability for 5 to 11 year olds. He’s also calling for full FDA approval for Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines to assuage any fears about the vaccines.

