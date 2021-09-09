Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Use Their New Tiffany & Co. Partnership To Create A $2 Million Scholarship For HBCUs

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

When superstar power couple Beyoncé & Jay-Z put their co-sign on anything, they usually do things big and with meaning.

The Carters’ recently-announced deal with iconic jeweler Tiffany & Co. garnered reactions both from a positive perspective and on the negative side as well, but the latest announcement to come from the new partnership is definitely on the side of good if you happen to support and/or attend a HBCU.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As an extension on the campaign’s “ABOUT LOVE” theme, Bey and Jay worked alongside Tiffany & Co. to present the Love Scholarship program in conjunction with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation.

Read up more on how the Love Scholarship will operate and which HBCUs will be able to benefit from the activation, via CNN:

“Tiffany & Co. has pledge $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at the following small private and select state schools: Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.
‘We would like to thank the Shawn Carter Foundation, BeyGOOD, The Carters and the Tiffany & Co. family for including Lincoln University in this amazing gift,” Dr. Brenda A. Allen, president of Lincoln University said in a statement. “Lincoln has placed a high priority on supporting the arts and humanities on our campus. Providing financial support for students pursuing these majors enhances their ability to more fully engage their studies.’”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

 

Although we’d love to see this extend to a wider group of HBCUs, the fact that even one is being considered to receive such a generous donation is a blessing in itself. Props to The Carters as per usual!

According to the official press release, students must qualify for financial aid as determined by the HBCU they attend, and the scholarships will be awarded to students who meet all eligibility requirements. This scholarship supports incoming and current students interested in pursuing degrees in creative fields (visual arts, media, performance, design, etc.), history and communications. Priority will be given to students who are facing financial hardships and in need of emergency financial assistance. Award sizes will range per student, based upon need. Online applications will open at each participating school on Friday, September 10 and close on Sunday, September 26 at 11:59 PM EST.

 

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Use Their New Tiffany & Co. Partnership To Create A $2 Million Scholarship For HBCUs  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Beyonce , HBCU , Jay Z

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are…

Larry Elder, the often-controversial Black conservative politician from California, gave a hot take on the idea of reparations during a…
09.07.21

Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About The…

Grammy award winning R&B singer  R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that span over three decades. Kelly, who…
09.06.21

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21

So We’re Not Bugging?: FTC To Investigate Why…

In life, three things are guaranteed: death, taxes, and McDonald's McFlurry machine always being "broken."
09.03.21

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal…

A Black principal was recently put on paid administrative leave after parents at his Texas high school complained that he…
09.02.21

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate…

Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s…
09.02.21

Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges…

Jasmine Clifford faces two felonies related to the scam along with an additional misdemeanor conspiracy charge, and another woman also…
09.02.21
Close