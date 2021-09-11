Rihanna Reminds Us Why She’s The Fashion Queen In Dazed Magazine’s 30th Anniversary Issue

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

There is no stopping Rihanna when it comes to fashion. She’s been on the top of the world since she first stepped on the scene over a decade ago and with her latest cover shoot for Dazed Magazine, she’s proving once again that her fashion game is unmatched.

Rih Rih shot three covers for the magazine’s 30th anniversary issue and gave us a plethora of high fashion looks that made us all swoon. For one cover, she wore a custom white Burberry string bikini, white trench coat, and white thigh-high boots. She wore her hair in her signature jet black mullet and touted bright red lipstick on her lips. In the photo, she held onto a white cane and stood under a white umbrella as an ode to her 2008 breakout hit, “Umbrella.”

For the next cover, she rocked a super tight, gold Burberry catsuit and matching gold stilettos. She kept her hair in the same style, although she opted for a more neutral-toned lip as an ode to “the golden reign of Rihanna,” as the magazine called it.

And for the third cover, the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur wore the craziest hairstyle we’ve probably ever seen her in, and she still looked absolutely amazing. Rocking an enormous high-top fade, Rih Rih wore nothing but a green Louis Vuitton cap and dramatic makeup on her eyes and cheeks. “New heights,” the magazine simply called this look.

While the three magazine covers certainly got fans talking, there was one particular image from the cover shoot that really made the Barbadian beauty trend on social media, and that would be Rih’s joint-inspired canvas and cotton midi dress as an ode to one of her well-known favorite pastimes.

As we know, Rihanna has never been shy about her use of marijuana and has been known to wear a number of fashion pieces to match the theme… but nothing she’s worn in the past compares to this look. She paired the custom Jawara Alleyne x Raw Materials dress with white tights from Emilio Cavallini, patent leather pumps from Christian Louboutin, a black square briefcase, and a bright red lip and per usual, made this look stunning.

See what we mean? Rihanna literally can do no wrong. See Rihanna’s full fashion spread at Dazed Magazine.

Rihanna Reminds Us Why She’s The Fashion Queen In Dazed Magazine’s 30th Anniversary Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com