Gary’s Tea: Don’t Let Your Baby Daddy Block Your Blessings, It’s Step Daddy Season! [WATCH]

Your daily dose of “Gary’s Tea” is ready for consumption, and today’s gossip centers around “step-daddy season” starring infamous IG model Brittney Renner, the brutal mauling of Queen Latifah’s dog and Doja Cat’s newfound beef with…SZA’s dad?!

We’ll let Gary fill you in on each of those aforementioned topics, and of course the RSMS crew chimes in with their own opinions and reactions to the mind-boggling headlines currently happening in celebrity news. Jump ahead to get a better understanding as to why, in the words of Renner, you should never let your baby momma or baby daddy block your future blessings.

Get into the full “Gary’s Tea” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

