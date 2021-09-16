Local
Baltimore City Public Schools Opens Investigation Into Sexual Assault Allegations Involving Student

Baltimore City Public Schools

An investigation is underway by Baltimore City Public Schools into allegations of sexual assault involving a Baltimore City College student.

Students at that school walked out peacefully Wednesday morning in protest. After a few minutes, the students returned to class. Police officers were on campus to ensure the safety of the students during the protest.

In a statement to WBAL-TV, a district spokesman said: “Baltimore City Public Schools is aware of allegations of sexual assault regarding a Baltimore City College student. The allegations were previously reported to school leaders and acted upon. City Schools is opening a Title IX investigation to determine what occurred in an accurate, fair and clear manner.”

No further details on the investigation was provided.

