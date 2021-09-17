Local
6 People Shot, 2 Killed In Baltimore Shootings Overnight

Baltimore police are investigating several shootings overnight in Baltimore that left 2 dead.

Officers first responded to a shot spotter alert on the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road just after 6 p.m. Thursday (September 16). Once on the scene, officers found a 26-year-old suffering from a graze wound and a 37-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They were both taken to nearby hospitals where they’re expected to be okay.

A third victims was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Twenty minutes later, officers responded to the 1900 block of Eutaw Place for a shooting. While there, they found a 30-year-old man shot in the thigh. He’s currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

Baltimore police then responded to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in East Baltimore at 7:14 p.m. where the found a 46-year-old man shot in the butt. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than 10 minutes later, officers responded to the 3500 block of Cliftmont Avenue. While on the scene, they found a 27-year-old man shot in the left hip. He died at a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers.

