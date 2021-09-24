Local
HomeLocal

Pedestrian Who Left Rideshare Vehicle Is Hit & Killed On JFX Overnight

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A person is dead after they were struck and killed on I-83 Southbound just before Northern Parkway overnight.

Investigators said that at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday (September 24), a rideshare driver called 911 to report a passenger, who may have been intoxicated, that was assaulting him and trying to get him to run off the road. The driver said he pulled over at I-83 and the passenger got out of the car.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Maryland State Police said the pedestrian was walking across there road from the median and was hit by a car traveling in the left lane. The driver of that car remained on the scene.

All lanes on I-83 were blocked for more than three hours, but reopened at around 6:20 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian Who Left Rideshare Vehicle Is Hit & Killed On JFX Overnight  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
09.24.21

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument…

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
09.24.21

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
09.21.21

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
09.21.21

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
09.21.21

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
09.16.21

Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In…

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
09.16.21

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
09.15.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
09.15.21

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21
Close