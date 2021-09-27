Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We are very happy to report that veteran R&B powerhouse Kelly Price has officially been confirmed as alive and well. However, her road to recovery is far from over and we’ve got the details on that in today’s edition of the “Hot Spot.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In addition to health updates on Kelly as she continues her COVID recovery after actually being pronounced dead for a moment, we also have news on how Wendy Williams is doing as she recovers from the virus as well. Also, it looks like The Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast will soon be welcoming Akon’s wife — errr, we mean ‘one of’ Akon’s ‘wives’! — as Tomeka Thiam is expected to soon receive a peach.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Stay up-to-date by way of Da Brat’s “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Kelly Price Says She Was Never Missing, She Flatlined & Was Brought Back To Life [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9: