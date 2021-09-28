Local
Parents Concerned After COVID-19 Outbreak At Cherry Hill Elementary Middle School

Girl getting her temperature checked on the school bus

Source: Hispanolistic / Getty

Baltimore City Public Schools confirming a COVID outbreak at Cherry Hill Elementary School Monday.

According to officials, there are 14 positive cases. Among them is a 12-year-old who is currently hospitalized and fighting for her life.

On Monday, Cherry Hill’s principal sent students home with a letter reading in part, “Last week we administered our second round of COVID test. Results of the testing confirmed six positive pools.”

Families with children in the six pools were called over the weekend. If they don’t sign up for their kids to get tested at school this week, families are required to get their children tested on their own.

Baltimore City Public Schools said they are aware of the student who is currently hospitalized and are hopeful for a swift and full recovery.

