Gov. Hogan Pushing COVID-19 Booster Shots, Wants State To Prepare To Vaccinate Children

Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Vaccine approval is expected to come down in the next couple of weeks for children ages 5 to 11 and Gov. Larry Hogan wants Maryland to be prepared.

“I have directed state health officials to advance and accelerate their operation plans for vaccinating children,” Gov. Hogan said at a news conference Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state health department is starting to reach out to thousands of Marylanders eligible for COVID-19 booster shots to encourage people to get that additional dose.

To be eligible for the Pfizer booster, you must be 65 and older, an adult with underlying conditions, work in high-risk settings or live or work in long-term care settings.

“If you’re eligible for a booster shot, please get one. If you are unvaccinated, please get vaccinated,” said Dennis Schrader, Maryland Dept. of Health.

More than 82% of Marylanders eligible for the vaccine have gotten a shot.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Pushing COVID-19 Booster Shots, Wants State To Prepare To Vaccinate Children  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

