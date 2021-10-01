Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City Facing Lawsuit After Blocking Conservative Catholic Group’s Planned Protest Over Concerns Of Violence

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Multi ethnic activists holding banners while protesting on street in city

Source: Westend61 / Getty

A lawsuit is brewing in Baltimore City after the city foiled a conservative Catholic media group’s planned rally over the church’s sexual abuse scandal.

The group, St. Michaels Media—also known as Church Militant—tried to rent the city-owned MECU Pavilion at Pier Six, even putting down a deposit.

But, the city said no because of possible violence in the crowd of 3,000 people and the speakers who were planning to show up. Steve Bannon, the former Chief Strategist for President Trump, and Milo Yiannopoulos, a right-wing provocateur were among those expected to speak.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Now, Church Militant is saying their free speech rights are being violated.

“Every bit of our constitution requires that the city not interfere because they don’t like speakers who might want to speak on public property,” their lawyer, Marc John Randazza.

Church Militant held a similar rally at the bishop’s conference in Baltimore 3 years ago and there was no violence then. That even attracted about 1,000 people.

“Because of the potential for significant disruption, the city has exercised its right to discontinue discussions with the Church Militant about the organization’s proposed event at the city-owned MECU Pavilion in November. The characteristics of the location and a concern about violence prompted this action,” Baltimore City’s law department said in a statement.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Facing Lawsuit After Blocking Conservative Catholic Group’s Planned Protest Over Concerns Of Violence  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
04.15.30

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument…

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
01.01.70

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
01.01.70
Close