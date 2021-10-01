Baltimore City Facing Lawsuit After Blocking Conservative Catholic Group’s Planned Protest Over Concerns Of Violence

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A lawsuit is brewing in Baltimore City after the city foiled a conservative Catholic media group’s planned rally over the church’s sexual abuse scandal.

The group, St. Michaels Media—also known as Church Militant—tried to rent the city-owned MECU Pavilion at Pier Six, even putting down a deposit.

But, the city said no because of possible violence in the crowd of 3,000 people and the speakers who were planning to show up. Steve Bannon, the former Chief Strategist for President Trump, and Milo Yiannopoulos, a right-wing provocateur were among those expected to speak.

Now, Church Militant is saying their free speech rights are being violated.

“Every bit of our constitution requires that the city not interfere because they don’t like speakers who might want to speak on public property,” their lawyer, Marc John Randazza.

Church Militant held a similar rally at the bishop’s conference in Baltimore 3 years ago and there was no violence then. That even attracted about 1,000 people.

“Because of the potential for significant disruption, the city has exercised its right to discontinue discussions with the Church Militant about the organization’s proposed event at the city-owned MECU Pavilion in November. The characteristics of the location and a concern about violence prompted this action,” Baltimore City’s law department said in a statement.

