Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has tested positive for COVID-19.

He was vaccinated in March, but tested positive Monday morning according to his office.

Scott is now self-isolating at his northeast Baltimore home. He will work remotely until he is cleared for work in person.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: